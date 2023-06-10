Man killed trying to stop fight between nephews in Barmer district: Jaisalmer

Victim name: man : Man killed while stopping fight between nephews in Barmer district

On Thursday, in the Siwana area of Barmer district, a man lost his life while attempting to intervene in a fight between his two nephews in Jaisalmer.

News Source : TNN

