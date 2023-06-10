Man killed trying to stop fight between nephews in Barmer district: Jaisalmer

Victim name: man : Man killed while stopping fight between nephews in Barmer district
On Thursday, in the Siwana area of Barmer district, a man lost his life while attempting to intervene in a fight between his two nephews in Jaisalmer.
Read Full story :Man Dies During Nephews’ Fight | Jaipur News/
News Source : TNN
- Fatal family fight in Jaipur
- Violence leads to tragic death in Rajasthan
- Nephews’ brawl turns fatal in Jaipur
- Man killed in family feud in Rajasthan
- Jaipur police investigate deadly family altercation