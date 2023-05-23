Man killed while packing up to move in Cleveland

Jamarious Williams : Man killed while moving: Jamarious Williams shot in Cleveland
A man was killed in Cleveland while in the process of moving, according to Cleveland police. Jamarious Williams, 26, was shot multiple times while loading a U-Haul truck at Delaney Village Apartments on May 18. Williams’ girlfriend attempted to perform CPR, but he ultimately died from his injuries. The couple had been feuding with neighbors for a year and were moving in with Williams’ father for a fresh start. They had contacted the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for a police escort but did not receive one. No arrests have been made, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.
News Source : https://www.fox34.com
