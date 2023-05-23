Man killed while saving ducklings in Sacramento

Casey Rivara : Man killed while rescuing ducklings in Rocklin

A man in suburban Sacramento stopped his car in the middle of a busy intersection to help a group of ducklings cross safely. Unfortunately, he was hit and killed by an SUV while returning to his car. The 17-year-old driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. This is part of a concerning trend in the area, with four vehicular deaths in the last year, three of which involved pedestrians. The man has not been identified, and a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $41,000 for his family. The area is known for seasonal ponds, and while it is uncommon to see ducks crossing the street, the man’s act of kindness is being remembered.

Read Full story : California man killed by car after helping ducklings cross road /

News Source : Andrew J. Campa

California man killed while helping ducklings Tragic accident involving ducklings and California man Pedestrian fatality in California after duckling rescue Duckling crossing leads to deadly outcome in California California man killed in heroic attempt to save ducklings