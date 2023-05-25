Man killed, wife injured in Jharkhand Maoist attack

Kande Laguri : Man killed, wife injured in Maoist IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district: Police

A man was fatally injured and his wife sustained minor injuries when a homemade explosive device planted by CPI(Maoist) in a forest in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district detonated while they were collecting kendu leaves. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Kande Laguri, a resident of Luiya village. The incident was reported to the police by villagers on Thursday, and security personnel, including the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the scene to recover the body. ThePrint is not responsible for the content of this auto-generated report from PTI news service.

News Source : ThePrint

