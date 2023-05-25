Kande Laguri – victim name : Man killed, wife injured in Maoist IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district

A man was killed and his wife was injured in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district when they stumbled upon an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was planted in a forest by CPI(Maoist). According to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar, the victim was identified as Kande Laguri, a 50-year-old resident of Luiya village, who had gone to the forest with his wife to collect kendu leaves. Laguri suffered serious injuries while his wife sustained minor injuries. The incident was reported to the police by the villagers on Thursday morning, who then informed the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and the bomb disposal squad. The security personnel recovered the body of the victim with the help of villagers, and it is being taken to Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa for post-mortem examination. Earlier, on May 19, a 10-year-old boy was killed in a similar incident in West Singhbhum district.

News Source : PTI

