Man killed, woman in critical condition after shooting on 67th and Richmond today.

A shooting occurred on Saturday night at the intersection of 67th Street and Richmond Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, resulting in the death of a man and critical injuries to a woman. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received a report of the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. and found the male victim injured from gunfire. He died at the scene. The female victim arrived at a nearby fire station with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. KCPD homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating the incident and asking for information from potential witnesses. Anonymous tips can be reported to the KCPD hotline or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline. The KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker provides annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area. The KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy can also be accessed.

News Source : KSHB 41 Kansas City News

Source Link :Shooting at 67th, Richmond leaves man dead, woman in critical condition/