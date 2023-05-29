Man killed, woman injured in Lancaster County motorcycle crash: Christopher Coolidge identified as victim, Jessica Schwanger in critical condition at hospital

Christopher Coolidge – focus keyword with victim’s name : Man killed, woman injured in Lancaster motorcycle crash: Christopher Coolidge and Jessica Schwager identified as victims

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. The incident occurred on Woodcrest Avenue in Lititz, where 44-year-old Christopher Coolidge crashed his motorcycle into a mailbox. His passenger, 43-year-old Jessica Schwager, was also injured in the crash. The preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Woodcrest Avenue when it left the roadway and collided with the mailbox and a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. Schwager remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Read Full story : Police release name of rider killed in Lancaster County, Pa., crash /

News Source : WGAL

Lancaster County motorcycle crash Fatal motorcycle accident in PA Motorcycle rider killed in Lancaster County Police release name of motorcycle crash victim Lancaster County motorcycle fatality identification