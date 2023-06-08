Man kills 6-yr-old daughter in Alappuzha, suspect Sree Mahesh in custody

Nakshathra, suspect in Mavelikara murder case : Man allegedly kills 6-year-old daughter in Alappuzha, Kerala: Nakshathra identified as victim

A man allegedly murdered his 6-year-old daughter in their home in Mavelikara, Kerala on Wednesday night, according to police. The victim has been identified as Nakshathra, daughter of Sree Mahesh (38). The incident occurred at around 8 pm, after which the police took Sree Mahesh into custody. He also attacked his mother, Sunandha (62), who suffered injuries to her hand. The officials revealed that the child’s mother had died by suicide sometime back. The reason for the man’s actions is yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing. (With PTI inputs)

News Source : Mathrubhumi

