Man Kills Partner, Hides Body under Tank in Prayagraj; Mumbai Man Chops Partner’s Body into Pieces

Arvind – suspect in partner’s murder case : Man allegedly kills partner, hides body under tank in Prayagraj; Mumbai man chops live-in partner’s body into pieces

A woman’s body was found under the tank of her partner’s house in Prayagraj. The victim, named Raj Kesar, was allegedly killed by her partner, Arvind, who hid her body after the murder. The police started searching for Kesar after her family reported her missing. During the investigation, the police checked Kesar’s phone records and took Arvind into custody for interrogation. Arvind later revealed where the body was located. Kesar’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. This incident follows the recent Mumbai Mira road murder, where a man killed his live-in partner and disposed of her body by chopping it into pieces and boiling it in a pressure cooker.

News Source : ABP News Bureau

