Man Kills Son and Himself: 26 Police Reports Filed Against Parth Gandhi, Suspect in Mother’s Day Murders

Newly released police reports reveal a pattern of concerning behavior from Parth Gandhi, the man who killed his son and then himself over Mother’s Day weekend. ABC4 obtained 26 police reports involving Gandhi, many of which involved custody disputes with his ex-wife. While officers advised the couple to sort issues out with the courts, several reports show that Gandhi’s ex-wife was afraid of him and what he might do to her or her children. In one report, she accused him of violating a protection order and cyberbullying her using a specific email address. The Division of Child and Family Services also contacted police in 2012 about a child possibly being abused by Gandhi, but no charges were filed due to insufficient evidence. The boy’s mother had been advocating for a law called Kayden’s Law, which provides funding to states that implement certain custody law standards. Only Colorado has adopted this law so far. In addition to reports from his ex-wife, Salt Lake City Police also received two concerning reports from other women involving Gandhi’s behavior, including one alleging that he had given her drugs and raped her.

