Man kills wife over suspicion of affair in Basaveshwaranagar

Nagarathna : Man suspected of killing wife in Bengaluru

A man named Ayyappa has been taken into custody by the police after allegedly hacking and stabbing his wife, Nagarathna, to death on Sunday night in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits. The reason for the attack was due to Ayyappa’s suspicion that Nagarathna was having an extramarital affair. Nagarathna, who was raised in an orphanage, leaves behind two children, a seven-year-old daughter and an eleven-year-old son. The police are currently investigating the incident.

In other news, the Pulikeshinagar police have arrested three interstate drug peddlers, Prema, Sunita, and Muthyalamma, who were selling marijuana in Bengaluru after bringing it from Jharkhand. The police have registered a case against them.

Lastly, the free bus travel scheme for women will not be extended to inter-state travel, luxury, and AC buses. Women can continue to get zero tickets by showing their ID proof until the Shakthi Smart Cards are issued, which will be done through the Seva Sindhu portal. The expenses incurred by four transport corporations will be reimbursed based on the distance travelled by women.

News Source : Bangalore Mirror

