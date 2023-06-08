Man Missing for 2 Days Found Deceased in Colorado River: Brian Vasquez Obituary

Brian Vasquez Found Dead in Colorado River 2 Days After Reported Missing

Brian Vasquez, 28, was found deceased in the Colorado River on Monday, two days after he was reported missing. Vasquez was last seen on Saturday near the river, where he had reportedly gone for a swim.

According to authorities, Vasquez’s body was found by a group of kayakers who notified the police. The cause of death has yet to be determined, pending a full investigation.

Vasquez was a beloved member of the community, known for his outgoing personality and friendly demeanor. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service for Vasquez will be held on Friday at St. Mary’s Church at 10 AM. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Red Cross in Vasquez’s memory.

Colorado River tragedy Brian Vasquez death investigation Colorado River search and rescue Missing person found dead in Colorado River Drowning in Colorado River