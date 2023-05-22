“Man missing since 2020 identified as Body found in Lake Erie in March” today : Man Missing Since 2020 Identified as Body Found in Lake Erie in March

Identification Made: Body Discovered in Lake Erie in March is of Man Missing Since 2020 today 2023.

The body found in Lake Erie near the historic Coast Guard Station on March 23 has been identified as Jose A. Irizarry, a man missing since 2020. Irizarry was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail in November 2020 but never returned home. The cause of his death is undetermined. Search teams including the dive team and Coast Guard were unable to locate him previously.

News Source : News 5 Cleveland WEWS

