Man mistaken as thief allegedly beaten to death; victim identified as Praveen Lahane

Praveen Lahane : Man mistaken as thief beaten to death, turns out to be police officer’s brother

On Thursday, a group of people in Borivali allegedly beat a man to death, mistaking him for a thief. The man was identified as Praveen Lahane, the brother of a police officer. The police have detained four men for questioning and are looking for the other accused. Lahane reportedly entered a society in an inebriated state, leading to the group beating him. The police received a call about the assault and rescued Lahane, taking him to Shatabdi hospital. However, he collapsed at the police station and died on the way to the hospital again. The cause of death is currently being investigated, and a case of custodial death not amounting to murder has been registered.

News Source : The Indian Express

