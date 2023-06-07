Man murdered by brothers for stopping them from urinating: Golden Vihar Colony case

Posted on June 7, 2023

Golden Vihar Colony murder : Man murdered by brothers over urination dispute at Golden Vihar Colony

Yesterday night in Golden Vihar Colony, a man was killed by two brothers who had been stopped from urinating in front of his house.

News Source : The Tribune India

