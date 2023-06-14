Man named as victim of fatal road traffic collision on A12 in Blythburgh – Alexander Wilford

Alexander Wilford : Man named as victim in fatal A12 collision in Blythburgh – Alexander Wilford

Police have identified the 29-year-old man who died in a road accident on the A12 in Blythburgh last month as Alexander Wilford from Worlingham. Emergency services were called on May 25 to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a stationary van near the A145 junction. Wilford, who was riding the motorbike, died at the scene. His family paid tribute to him as “a man full of ideas and possibilities” who had touched many lives. Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/30341/23.

