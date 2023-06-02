Man named by police after being struck by lorry in Glasgow

Cameron Eaglesham : Man named as Cameron Eaglesham dies after being struck by lorry in Glasgow

Police have identified the man who died after being hit by a lorry in Glasgow’s east end as Cameron Eaglesham. Emergency services were called to Duke Street at 10.40am on 1 June, where they found the 44-year-old seriously injured. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later. The driver of the Mercedes lorry was unharmed. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are continuing to investigate. Friends and family of Eaglesham have paid tribute to him on social media.

News Source : Paige Beresford

Glasgow road accident Pedestrian safety Lorry collision Traffic accident Memorial tribute