Man named Carlos Cruz shot dead in gang-related shooting in Azusa

Carlos Cruz : Man shot dead and two wounded in gang-related shooting in Azusa, Carlos Cruz identified as victim

A gang-related shooting occurred in Azusa, resulting in the death of one man and the injuring of a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in front of an apartment complex. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene on East Newburgh Street after receiving a call at 11:01 p.m. on Friday. The deceased victim, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Cruz from Azusa, was found along with the wounded victims. The suspects, who fired multiple rounds, fled the scene while the condition of the injured victims remains unknown. The homicide detectives from the sheriff’s department are assisting the Azusa Police Department in the investigation. Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers.

