Man named Ghulam Rasool shot dead, five others injured in Karachi incidents

Ghulam Rasool (victim) : Man named Ghulam Rasool shot dead in Karachi

Various firing incidents occurred in different parts of the city on Friday, resulting in the death of one man and injuries to five others. The first incident took place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, falling under the jurisdiction of Sharea Faisal Police Station, where a 40-year-old man named Ghulam Rasool, originally from Naseerabad in Balochistan and working as a woodworker, was shot dead by unknown suspects. According to on-duty police officer Rab Nawaz, the victim had a known enmity with an individual in Karachi who is suspected to be responsible for the attack. The police took statements from the deceased’s family and promised to name the suspects in the FIR after the burial. The body was sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for further examination, and the investigation was ongoing. In the second incident, a man was injured by a stray bullet during a wedding ceremony near Banaras Chowk in Pirabad. In the third incident, a 13-year-old boy named Obaid, son of Afzal, was wounded by a stray bullet in the Korangi area near his residence and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment. In the fourth incident, a 30-year-old man named Umar, son of Usman, was injured while resisting a mugging attempt within the jurisdiction of Bin Qasim Police Station and was quickly taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment. In the fifth incident, two individuals were injured by unidentified suspects during an attempted mugging in Saadi Town under the jurisdiction of the Sachhal Police Station. The victims, identified as 32-year-old Rahim, son of Asmatullah, and 35-year-old Nazeer, son of Mastu Khan, were immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical assistance.

News Source : Our Correspondent

Firing incidents Fatal shooting Gun violence Crime scene investigation Police investigation