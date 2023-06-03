“Man named Hardeep Singh dies in motorcycle accident on Batala road”

“Man named Hardeep Singh dies in motorcycle accident on Batala road”

Posted on June 3, 2023

Hardeep Singh victim BRTS accident : Middle-aged man Hardeep Singh killed in motorcycle accident on Batala road

This morning, a car collided with the motorcycle ridden by a middle-aged man on the BRTS flyover along Batala Road, resulting in his unfortunate death. The victim has been identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Rai Chak village located in the Dera Baba Nanak region.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Flyover accident death
  2. Fatal flyover incident
  3. Traffic accident fatalities
  4. Highway overpass collision
  5. Deadly bridge crash
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply