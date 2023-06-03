“Man named Hardeep Singh dies in motorcycle accident on Batala road”

Hardeep Singh victim BRTS accident : Middle-aged man Hardeep Singh killed in motorcycle accident on Batala road

This morning, a car collided with the motorcycle ridden by a middle-aged man on the BRTS flyover along Batala Road, resulting in his unfortunate death. The victim has been identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Rai Chak village located in the Dera Baba Nanak region.

News Source : The Tribune India

