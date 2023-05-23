Man named Jagroop Singh shot dead over illicit relationship in Saidpur village

Jagroop Singh : Man shot dead over illicit relationship in Saidpur village, victim identified as Jagroop Singh

In Saidpur village of Patti sub-division, a 26-year-old man named Jagroop Singh was fatally shot due to his involvement in an illicit relationship. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 7pm when Jagroop was returning home from a playground with his 5-year-old son. Jagroop’s father, Harbhajan Singh, stated that Judgebir Singh of the same village, along with five unidentified persons, attacked his son. Jagroop was admitted to a private hospital but was declared dead by doctors. The police have booked Judgebir Singh and the five unidentified persons for the crime. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, revealed that Jagroop was involved with Judgebir’s married sister who was visiting her maternal home in Patti. The SSP stated that the preliminary investigation has found that the accused committed the crime over the illicit relationship. The police have issued a lookout circular against Judgebir Singh and will arrest him if he tries to leave the country via any airport.

News Source : HT Correspondent

