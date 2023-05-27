Man named Jose Rivera claims $2bn Powerball win was stolen from him

Man named Jose Rivera claims $2bn Powerball win was stolen from him

Posted on May 27, 2023

“Edwin Castro powerball winner victim of stolen ticket scam” : Man named Jose Rivera claims he’s rightful winner of $2bn Powerball prize, alleges ticket stolen

In February of this year, Edwin Castro became the winner of $2 billion (£1.6 million) in the Powerball draw. However, a man named Jose Rivera claimed that he was the true winner, insisting that the ticket had been stolen.

News Source : mirror

