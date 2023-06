Mujahir – victim of car accident in Thambalamanna : Man named Mujahir killed in car accident in Kozhikode district

On Friday, a man named Mujahir, aged 45 and resident of Pachakkadavu, died when the car he was driving fell into a river at Thambalamanna near Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode district. His co-passenger, Rahees, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. when the duo was en route to Thiruvambadi. The accident was first reported by a group of road workers who informed the fire and rescue team for assistance.

Read Full story : Man killed in car accident near Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode /

News Source : The_Hindu

Car accident in Thiruvambadi Fatal car crash in Kozhikode Traffic accident in Thiruvambadi, Kozhikode Pedestrian killed in Kozhikode car accident Road safety in Thiruvambadi, Kozhikode