Man named Murdock Jackson killed during officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

Murdock Jackson – Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cobb County identified as Murdock Jackson

A man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Saturday has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as Murdock Jackson, 33, of Carrollton. According to authorities, officers were responding to a call for a domestic dispute when they found the suspect armed. The officers opened fire, and Jackson was shot several times while in the home’s driveway. Jackson died on the scene, and no officers were injured. The GBI is still investigating the incident, and once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. This is the 45th officer-involved shooting GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

Domestic violence Officer-involved shooting Cobb County Alleged incident News update