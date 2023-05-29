Man named Sahil arrested for stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy Area: Police

Sahil – focus keyword including suspect name. : Man identified as Sahil arrested for stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area

A man identified as Sahil has been arrested by the Delhi Police in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in the Shahbad Dairy Area. The victim had succumbed to her injuries, having been stabbed multiple times. The police had formed six teams to apprehend the accused, who had fled the scene after committing the crime. The victim’s parents are cooperating with the investigation. The DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, has called for a high-level meeting, saying that Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. The murder was caught on camera, showing the victim being attacked and struck by her alleged boyfriend with a stone slab while passersby looked on but did nothing to intervene. The couple had reportedly fought the previous evening, and a case under IPC section 302 was registered. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir have also condemned the incident.

Read Full story : Delhi Police Arrests Man Who Brutally Stabbed His 16-Year-Old Girlfriend To Death In Shahbad Dairy Area | Delhi News /

News Source : Zee Media Bureau

Delhi Police Shahbad Dairy Murder case Domestic violence Crime news