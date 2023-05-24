Man named Sunil Malviya stabbed to death in Bhopal by three suspects

Sunil Malviya : Bhopal: 26-year-old Sunil Malviya stabbed to death by three suspects in Chhola locality

A 26-year-old man named Sunil Malviya was allegedly stabbed to death by three individuals in Chhola locality of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening due to a personal dispute. The accused trio, Sunil Mourya, Nick Mourya, and Rohit Rajak, confronted Malviya while he was passing through Shankar Nagar and physically assaulted him over an old issue. Following this, they stabbed him in his stomach and thighs with knives and fled the spot. Malviya was taken to Hamidia hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a murder case against the accused and are making efforts to apprehend them.

News Source : Staff Reporter

