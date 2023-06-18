Man named Willie Charles Hunter shot and killed in Newnan, suspect Frederick Lee Tucker arrested

Willie Charles Hunter : Man named Willie Charles Hunter shot and killed, suspect arrested in Coweta County, Georgia

The loved ones of a man who was fatally shot in Newnan recently spoke to Larry Spruill from Channel 2 about the tragic incident. Chalisa Hunter, the daughter of 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter, expressed her disbelief and said that her father was a kind and friendly person who posed no threat to anyone. She also shared her pain and confusion as to why someone would want to take her father’s life. Frederick Lee Tucker, aged 52, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. He allegedly shot and injured a woman before killing Hunter and his dog. Tucker faces several charges, including two counts of home invasion, felony murder, aggravated assault, and animal cruelty. The victim’s family has also set up a Go Fund Me account to raise funds for funeral arrangements.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

