Man playing badminton collapses, dies; identified as Mahendra Sharma

Mahendra Sharma: 52-year-old man collapses and dies while playing badminton at Noida Stadium

Police reported that a man aged 52 passed away on Saturday after collapsing while playing badminton at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A. The individual suffered a heart attack and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Identified as Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Sector 11, Noida, the deceased had been playing badminton with fellow players when he suddenly collapsed. An emergency medical team attempted to resuscitate him while an ambulance from a private hospital was called. Despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead upon arrival at the hospital. The deceased’s family members took his body home and did not share any information about the incident with the police. An anonymous stadium official stated that Sharma had been playing badminton with his friends at the stadium for the past five years. A video of the incident was circulated on social media, depicting a medical team attempting to revive the deceased at the indoor stadium.

News Source : HT Correspondent

