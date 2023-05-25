Man posing as official of CMO allegedly cons at least two major educational institutions in name of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Rrahul Rajendra Palande – suspect in admissions fraud case posing as CMO official : Man posing as official of CMO allegedly conned educational institutions in name of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, suspect identified as Rrahul Rajendra Palande

At least two major educational institutions have fallen victim to a fraudster posing as an official of the Chief Minister’s Office, who allegedly secured admissions in the name of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The scam was uncovered when a delegation of Symbiosis International University and another institution visited Shinde and informed officials that they had given admissions to four students following requests from the CMO. However, an internal investigation confirmed that no such requests were made by the CM or the CMO. The alleged fraudster, Rrahul Rajendra Palande, has been identified and an FIR has been registered, but no arrests have yet been made.

News Source : IANS

Maharashtra Scam Fake Admissions Pune College Scandal CMO Official Impersonation Eknath Shinde Admission Fraud