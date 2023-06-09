Man posing as police officer arrested for robbery, victim abandoned in Munnar

Praveen (suspect/victim name) arrested for robbery by Ernakulam Central police. : Man posing as police officer arrested for robbery; victim assaulted in Kochi

A 36-year-old man named Praveen alias Aana Praveen of Vaikom was arrested by Ernakulam Central police for pretending to be a police officer and committing robbery. The victim, a female autorickshaw driver in Ernakulam South, was told by the accused that he was a policeman and made her enter a car, claiming they were going to the police station. After assaulting her, he robbed her of her valuables at knife point and left her by the road in Munnar. The accused was caught by a team led by Central SI Anoop C and presented in court before being remanded in judicial custody.

News Source : TNN

