Man sentenced for killing 9-year-old Logan Scherer in 2016 crash

Posted on June 15, 2023

Logan Scherer : Man found guilty of killing 9-year-old boy in 2016 crash; Victim’s family fights to end distracted driving

A man convicted of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a 2016 crash that killed a 9-year-old boy will be sentenced on Thursday. The victim’s family has been fighting for justice and pushing to end distracted driving. They are now focused on Larry Smith, a good Samaritan who tried to save the boy’s life. The family has also created the Living For Logan Foundation to educate students on the dangers of distracted driving. The victim’s father said that while the “hands-free” law in Florida is a step in the right direction, it is not enough.

