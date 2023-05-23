Man sentenced for role in smuggling case that led to deaths of 3 Chinese migrants in San Diego

“San Diego Chinese migrant smuggling case” : Man sentenced in connection with 2019 smuggling deaths of three Chinese nationals in San Diego

A man has been sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for his involvement in the smuggling of three Chinese migrants who were found dead in the trunk of a car in San Diego. Saad Ali Awan recruited a driver through Craigslist to transport people who had been smuggled across the US-Mexico border. The driver, Neil Edwin Valera, smuggled three Chinese nationals, including a woman and her 15-year-old son, across the border in 2019. The victims were found dead in Valera’s BMW in Bay Terraces after police were alerted to a foul odor and blood dripping from the car. Valera was sentenced to five years in prison. Awan pleaded guilty to charges related to human smuggling, but his defense attorney stated that Awan had no knowledge that people would be smuggled inside the car, and his only role was giving Valera’s phone number to a trafficker referred to as “Alex”.

News Source : CITY NEWS SERVICE

