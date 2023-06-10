Shaina – focus keyword including victim name. : Man sentenced to 18 years for killing and burning alive girlfriend in France

A French court has sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for murdering and burning alive his 15-year-old girlfriend in 2019. The victim, known as Shaina, was a secondary school pupil and her killing sparked outrage in France over the number of women killed by intimate partners. The court heard that the accused, a 17-year-old high school student at the time, had lured Shaina to a shed in Creil, north of Paris, to kill her and burn her body. The prosecution described the crime as “premeditated at every stage”. The accused, who has maintained his innocence, may be released in eight years.

Read Full story : French man bags 18 years jail term for burning alive pregnant teen /

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Crime of burning pregnant teen alive French man bags 18 years jail term for murder Justice served for pregnant teen burn victim Legal implications of burning alive a pregnant woman SEO implications of sensational crime news