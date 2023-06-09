Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

Markus Maly Capitol Riot sentencing. : Man sentenced to 6 years for attacking police during Capitol riot

A man from Virginia who admitted to having “fun” during the Capitol riot has been sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting police officers. Markus Maly, who has a criminal record of 33 prior convictions, including two for battery of a law enforcement officer, denied attacking and pepper-spraying police. However, the judge noted that jurors had sufficient evidence to convict him of assaulting police. Prosecutors are increasingly seeking fines on top of prison terms to recover donations used for personal expenses by Capitol rioters who try to portray themselves as patriots, martyrs, or political prisoners.

Read Full story : Man sentenced for storming Capitol /

News Source : The Times and Democrat

Capitol riot sentencing Political insurrection punishment Legal consequences of Capitol attack Criminal charges for Capitol breach Capitol rioter sentencing guidelines