Man sentenced to 63 years for murder of Daniel Morris Jr. in Indianapolis

Daniel Morris Jr. : Man Sentenced to 63 Years for Murder of Daniel Morris Jr. on Indianapolis’ West Side

A man named Ivy Nunn, aged 44, was sentenced to 63 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for a shooting incident on the west side of Indianapolis in August 2020. Nunn was found guilty of murder in April after a three-day jury trial for the death of Daniel Morris Jr., according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation started when officers responded to reports of a body found near 3800 Guion Access Road on August 27, 2020. Morris was identified as the victim, and investigators discovered that he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Video footage from an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis showed three men arriving at an apartment around 2:30 a.m., followed by two men carrying out a body and putting it in their vehicle. Nunn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee and was sentenced to 63 years in prison.

