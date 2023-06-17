Man sentenced to life without parole for murder of Toussaint Tyler Jr. in front of his child

Toussaint “TJ” L’Ouverture Tyler Jr. : Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Toussaint \”TJ\” L’Ouverture Tyler Jr.

Shaun Eugene Fleming, who murdered Toussaint “TJ” L’Ouverture Tyler Jr. in front of his 4-year-old child during a robbery in 2017, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A 3rd District Court judge sentenced Fleming to 15 years to life for first-degree murder, as well as four life sentences without parole for three counts of aggravated kidnapping and one child kidnapping charge. Additionally, Fleming was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not less than five years and which may be life in Utah State Prison for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, obstruction of justice charges, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person. The sentences will be served concurrently. Fleming and another man had forced their way into Tyler’s apartment while Tyler’s girlfriend opened the door. After forcing Tyler to open a safe while holding his daughter, a struggle began and Tyler was shot. When Fleming was arrested in California less than a month after the murder, the second man had not been identified.

News Source : KSLTV.com

