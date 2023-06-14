Hakeem Muhammad – Focus Keyword : Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Crash That Killed 6-Year-Old Blessings McLurian-Gray in Brooklyn Center, Hakeem Muhammad

A man who admitted to causing a fatal crash in Brooklyn Center last year has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison. Hakeem Muhammad pleaded guilty to two charges related to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle resulting in the death of a 6-year-old girl and causing great bodily harm to her 15-year-old cousin. He received a 252-month sentence for the former charge and 21 months for the latter. The sentences will be served consecutively, with credit for time served. Two other charges against him were dropped. Muhammad had been fleeing police who were attempting to arrest him on a murder warrant. He will face trial in October for that charge.

Read Full story : Hakeem Muhammad sentenced for crash that killed 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray /

News Source : WCCO Staff,Adam Duxter

Hakeem Muhammad Fatal car crash Blessings McLurian-Gray Criminal sentencing Reckless driving consequences