Man sentenced to prison for murder of Sarah Yarborough, a 16-year-old girl at Washington high school

Patrick Nicholas and Sarah Yarborough : Man sentenced to 46 years for murder of Sarah Yarborough at Washington high school

Patrick Nicholas, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and sexually motivated killing of 16-year-old Sarah Yarborough in 1991, has been sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison by a King County Superior Court Judge. Nicholas, who was arrested after the police found DNA from the crime scene matching DNA from cigarette butts Nicholas discarded near a laundromat in Kent, had a history of sexual violence. In 1983, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to rape a woman at knifepoint, and he had previously been sentenced to juvenile custody for raping two women at knifepoint. The victim’s family testified at the hearing, and Yarborough’s mother said that the family was changed irrevocably after her daughter’s murder. Defense attorney David Montes requested the mandatory minimum 20-year sentence, but the judge determined that more than 45 years was appropriate considering the facts of the case and Nicholas’s history of sexual violence.

Read Full story : Man convicted of killing Washington teen at high school decades ago gets 45 years /

News Source : The Middletown Press

High school murder conviction Washington teen homicide case Criminal sentencing for school murder Decades-old murder conviction Justice served in high school killing