Man shoots mother-in-law over gauna issue in East Champaran district

Shyam Kumar alias Chhotan – suspect name : Man shoots mother-in-law over ‘gauna’ issue in East Champaran, accused on the run

A man named Shyam Kumar alias Chhotan reportedly shot and killed his mother-in-law, Gayatri Devi, in Jatauliya village in East Champaran district on Sunday evening. The incident allegedly occurred due to a dispute over the “gauna” ceremony of his wife Rakhi Kumari. The accused had been evading arrest since he allegedly stabbed Rakhi and her mother in the past. The deceased woman’s husband has accused Chhotan of being responsible for the murder and also claimed that he had become insane. Police are investigating the case and conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

News Source : Chandra Bhushan Pandey

