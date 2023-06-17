Algiers homicide victim : Man shot and killed in Algiers Friday afternoon

The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in Algiers and resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man. The incident took place at approximately 5:25 p.m. on June 16, when officers responded to a distress call in the 5100 block of General DeGaulle Drive. The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. The NOPD is urging anyone with information to contact their Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also provide tips. WVUE has reported this news.

