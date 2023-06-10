Man Shot and Killed in Cincinnati, Suspect Information Not Released

“Mount Airy Shooting Victim” : Man Shot and Killed in Cincinnati’s Mount Airy Neighborhood, Suspect Information Not Released

According to Cincinnati police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Mount Airy. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Bend Road. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died. Police have not released any information about the suspect or the motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit. In other news, a man was recently arrested in Oklahoma City for a cold case murder that occurred in Cincinnati in 2010, while a woman was found not guilty of murder and vehicular homicide in the tragic deaths of a Mason family in a wrong-way crash.

News Source : WCPO 9 Cincinnati

