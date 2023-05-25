Man shot and killed in Durham, third homicide in a week, suspect unknown

Desean Monroe : Man shot and killed in Durham, third homicide in just over a week, suspect unknown

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Durham, marking the city’s third homicide in just over a week. The incident occurred in the 300 block of Ganyard Farm Way, off N.C. 98 in eastern Durham. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police have not identified the man, but they believe the shooting was not a random act. Durham has experienced three fatal shootings in the past ten days. The first occurred on May 17 when Shanell Nicole Alston, 30, was shot and killed on Glasson Drive. The second happened less than 24 hours later, when 21-year-old Desean Monroe was shot and killed in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive. The police have not made any arrests or identified suspects in either of those cases. So far this year, Durham has seen 21 reported homicides. Anyone with information about the shooting on Ganyard Farm Way is asked to contact Investigator Z. Starritt at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

