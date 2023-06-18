Man shot and killed in Louisville’s Wilder Park neighborhood, no suspect identified

Louisville homicide victim : Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Wilder Park neighborhood

A homicide in the Wilder Park neighborhood of Louisville is currently under investigation by local authorities. The incident, which involved a shooting, occurred on Saturday night, with calls to the police department reporting the incident coming in around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot and was subsequently transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

