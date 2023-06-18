Man shot and killed in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas shooting victim : Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas
According to a press release, a shooting occurred in North Las Vegas on Saturday night, resulting in the death of a man in his late 20s. The incident was reported to the North Las Vegas police at around 6:35 p.m. The victim was found at the scene and pronounced dead. Anyone with information about the crime can contact the police at 702-622-9111 or remain anonymous by calling 702-385-5555 or visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com. The journalist covering the story can be contacted at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com.
Read Full story :North Las Vegas man fatally shot, police say/
News Source : Lorraine Longhi
- North Las Vegas shooting
- Fatal shooting in North Las Vegas
- Police investigate fatal shooting in North Las Vegas
- North Las Vegas crime news
- Homicide investigation in North Las Vegas