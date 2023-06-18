Man Shot and Killed in Suffolk, Police Searching for Suspect in Connection with Death of 72-Year-Old Victim

Suffolk shooting victim named as 72-year-old man, suspect at large : Man Shot and Killed in Suffolk, Police Searching for Suspect in Connection with the Death of 72-Year-Old Victim

A 72-year-old man was found shot and declared dead at the scene in Suffolk, Virginia on Sunday morning. The Suffolk Police received a call reporting a shooting inside a residence on Apple Street. The victim and suspect were acquaintances, and police are attempting to identify the suspect who fled the scene in a 2000’s model red Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up. No further details about the suspect or motive were released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Read Full story : 72-year-old man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday morning /

News Source : 13News Now Staff

Suffolk homicide Senior citizen murder Crime investigation Suffolk Gun violence in Suffolk Elderly victim shooting