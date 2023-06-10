Man Shot and Killed in Waukegan, Kyron Goode Identified as Victim

Man Shot and Killed in Waukegan, Kyron Goode Identified as Victim

Posted on June 10, 2023

Kyron Goode : Man Shot and Killed in Waukegan, Kyron Goode Identified as Victim

Sun-Times Media Wire

Saturday, June 10, 2023 8:00PM

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

About 2:30 p.m., Waukegan police and fire officials responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Genesee Street, where they found Kyron Goode, 18, wounded outside the Barwell Manor Apartments, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he later died, the office said.

Waukegan police were investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire – Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

  1. Waukegan shooting
  2. Kyron Goode
  3. Barwell Manor Apartments shooting
  4. South Genesee Street shooting
  5. Shooting near me in Waukegan, IL
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply