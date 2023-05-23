Man shot and killed while painting over gang graffiti in Los Angeles

Posted on May 23, 2023

Juan Lopez, victim of gang violence in Los Angeles, remembered by sister Ruth Lopez : Juan Lopez, Nicaraguan Immigrant, Shot to Death While Painting Over Gang Graffiti in Los Angeles

Juan Lopez, a 39-year-old man who left Nicaragua to escape the violence, was shot and killed while painting over gang graffiti on the wall of a business in Los Angeles. His sister, Ruth Lopez, describes him as a humble, hard-working man who was a good father and friend. He had been living with his sister and was struggling to find work as a painter. On the day he died, he was in a good mood because he had been offered a small job painting an ice cream shop. His daughter’s ninth birthday was that day, and he was looking forward to sending money back to Nicaragua so she could buy a cake. He was caught in disputed gang territory and was killed for unknowingly risking his life for a meager wage and a day’s work. Ruth is raising money on GoFundMe to cover the cost of sending his body back to Nicaragua to be buried.

News Source : Noah Goldberg, Salvador Hernandez

  1. Refugee violence
  2. Immigrant safety
  3. Gang violence
  4. Economic opportunity
  5. Fatherhood sacrifice
