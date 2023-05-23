Man shot and killed while painting over gang graffiti in Los Angeles

Juan Lopez, victim of gang violence in Los Angeles, remembered by sister Ruth Lopez : Juan Lopez, Nicaraguan Immigrant, Shot to Death While Painting Over Gang Graffiti in Los Angeles

Juan Lopez, a 39-year-old man who left Nicaragua to escape the violence, was shot and killed while painting over gang graffiti on the wall of a business in Los Angeles. His sister, Ruth Lopez, describes him as a humble, hard-working man who was a good father and friend. He had been living with his sister and was struggling to find work as a painter. On the day he died, he was in a good mood because he had been offered a small job painting an ice cream shop. His daughter’s ninth birthday was that day, and he was looking forward to sending money back to Nicaragua so she could buy a cake. He was caught in disputed gang territory and was killed for unknowingly risking his life for a meager wage and a day’s work. Ruth is raising money on GoFundMe to cover the cost of sending his body back to Nicaragua to be buried.

News Source : Noah Goldberg, Salvador Hernandez

Refugee violence Immigrant safety Gang violence Economic opportunity Fatherhood sacrifice