Man Shot and Robbed While Trying to Buy Car on Snapchat, Suspect Arrested

Jajuan Carter : Man Shot and Robbed While Trying to Buy Car Advertised on Snapchat, Suspect Arrested

A young man was shot and robbed while attempting to purchase a used car that was advertised on Snapchat in Buckeye, Arizona. The victim, an 18-year-old, met the seller at a local park on May 18 and took the vehicle out for a test drive. The seller pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, resulting in a struggle that left the victim wounded in the hand. The suspect and an accomplice fled with the victim’s money, and the victim called 911. Jajuan Carter, 19, was taken into custody on Monday after the victim identified him as the assailant. Carter is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. Investigators found shoes in Carter’s home with a substance resembling blood, and the suspect denied ever possessing a gun.

Read Full story : Buckeye police arrest suspect for shooting, robbery /

News Source : Kevin Reagan

Buckeye police arrest Shooting suspect arrest Robbery suspect apprehension Buckeye crime news Criminal activity in Buckeye