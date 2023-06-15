“Brantford police shooting suspect facing attempted murder charges” : “Man shot by Brantford police facing attempted murder charges”

A 27-year-old man who was shot by a Brantford police officer last month is now facing charges of attempted murder, among others, according to authorities. The incident occurred on May 29 during an investigation in Paris, Ont. The officer fired their weapon during an interaction with the man, who then fled in a vehicle. He was later found in Brantford and taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. The Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident. The man has also been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a police officer, and failure to stop after an accident. No further details about the attempted murder charge have been released. The SIU investigates any incident involving police that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or firearm discharge.

News Source : Kitchener

