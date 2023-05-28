Bryan Spangrud – focus keyword : Man shot by officer during standoff identified as Bryan Spangrud

San Antonio police have released bodycam footage of a standoff on the Northeast Side that resulted in an officer shooting a man. The incident occurred on May 6th after officers responded to a neighbor’s disturbance call involving a gun. Witnesses claimed that the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Bryan Spangrud, was waving a gun and had aimed it in their direction. Spangrud was seen coming in and out of his home armed with a long gun multiple times, and police spent hours trying to coax him into surrendering. Eventually, Spangrud approached one of the patrol vehicles and attempted to break the passenger side window before using the hood of the vehicle as a platform to aim his long gun towards officers. An officer then fired his weapon, striking Spangrud once in the left arm. Spangrud is now facing two counts of deadly conduct and aggravated assault on a peace officer, while the officer who shot him has been placed on administrative leave pending further review.

News Source : Cody King

